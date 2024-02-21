Chandigarh mayoral polls order: Oppn finds silver lining as BJP suffers second blow from SC in five days

New Delhi: The verdict on Chandigarh mayoral polls declaring AAP candidate as the winner is the second blow to the ruling BJP from the Supreme Court in five days after scrapping electoral bonds, lifting the spirits of the Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc.

Some call it the third blow as the apex court in an interim order on Monday has also asked the government to act as per the definition of “forest” laid down in a 1996 judgement while hearing a petition against the amendments to the Forests Conservation Act, 1980.

While there was no immediate reaction from the BJP on the Chandigarh verdict, the unease in the ruling regime over recent Supreme Court decisions was evident when Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appeared to mock the verdict on electoral bonds when he said the apex court would have found corruption even in ‘Kuchela’ gifting rice to Lord Krishna.