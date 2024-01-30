Punjab educationist nominated to Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor of the private Chandigarh University, was on Tuesday nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Sandhu, who is considered to be close to the BJP, will be the sixth nominated member in the Upper House.

There are six more vacancies of nominated members. At present, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Dr D Veerendra Heggade, Ilaiyaraaja. Vijayendra Prasad and PT Usha are among the nominated members.

“I welcome the nomination of Satnam Singh Sandhu-ji to the Rajya Sabha. His rich work in community service and his passion towards education, innovation and learning will be big sources of strength for the Rajya Sabha. I wish him the very best for his tenure,” Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said on 'X'.