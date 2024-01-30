Punjab educationist nominated to Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor of the private Chandigarh University, was on Tuesday nominated to the Rajya Sabha.
Sandhu, who is considered to be close to the BJP, will be the sixth nominated member in the Upper House.
There are six more vacancies of nominated members. At present, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Dr D Veerendra Heggade, Ilaiyaraaja. Vijayendra Prasad and PT Usha are among the nominated members.
“I welcome the nomination of Satnam Singh Sandhu-ji to the Rajya Sabha. His rich work in community service and his passion towards education, innovation and learning will be big sources of strength for the Rajya Sabha. I wish him the very best for his tenure,” Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said on 'X'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also posted on 'X', “...Sandhu has distinguished himself as a noted educationist and social worker, who has been serving people at the grassroots in different ways.”
“He has always worked extensively to further national integration and has also worked with the Indian diaspora. I wish him the very best for his Parliamentary journey and am confident the Rajya Sabha proceedings will be enriched by his views,” Modi added.
A son of a farmer who rose to become one of the leading educationists in the country, he is involved in community efforts to improve health and wellness and advance communal harmony through his two NGOs 'Indian Minorities Foundation' and the New India Development (NID) Foundation.
Sandhu established Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) at Landran in Mohali in 2001 and later Chandigarh University in the private sector in 2012, which was recognised by the UGC.