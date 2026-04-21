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Academician Madhu Kishwar booked over misleading content on social media

Kishwar, in a social media post, said a team of Chandigarh police had visited her late Monday night to serve her notice regarding the FIR registered against her.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 07:43 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 07:43 IST
India NewsChandigarh

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