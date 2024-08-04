Amit Shah inaugurates 24x7 Manimajra water supply project in Chandigarh

The project, a part of the Smart City mission, is aimed at avoiding wastage of water by minimising storage through continuous high-pressure supply.

The other objectives of the project include water resource augmentation through leakage reduction, smart metering, limited dependence on groundwater, and monitoring of energy consumption.

A total of 22 km water supply pipeline has been laid for this project and two underground water reservoirs, each with capacity of two million gallons per day, have been set up.