Another protesting farmer dies of heart attack at Khanauri border

Chandigarh: A 62-year-old farmer, who was part of the 'Dilli Chalo' agitation, died of heart attack in Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border, a farmer leader said on Friday.

Darshan Singh was a native of Amargarh village in Bathinda district, said Sarwan Singh Pandher.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) are spearheading a farmers' agitation at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points of Punjab and Haryana over various demands, including a law on MSP.