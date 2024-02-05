BJP, AAP targeting each other on social media using memes and posters

New Delhi: The BJP and AAP are indulging in a war of words not only in newsrooms and press conferences, but are also engaged in targeting each other on multiple issues on social media by using memes and posters.

While the BJP uses the repeated notices of ED to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to target AAP, the ruling party of Delhi targets the saffron party accusing it of unleashing central agencies like the ED and CBI on opposition leaders.

AAP has been using hashtags like VoteChorBJP to attack it over alleged "cheating" in Chandigarh mayoral polls while also putting out posts reading, 'Galli galli mein shor hai, BJP vote chor hai'.