Bomb threat: Hyderabad-Chandigarh flight being checked

Indigo said that upon landing, the aircraft was isolated, and all passengers were safely disembarked.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 12:43 IST

Published 19 October 2024, 12:43 IST
