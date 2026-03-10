Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachandigarh

Chandigarh achieves 99.93% literacy rate, becomes fully literate Union Territory

Gulab Chand Kataria encouraged citizens to continue learning and contribute to building a knowledge-driven and progressive society.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 16:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 16:42 IST
India NewsEducationPunjabChandigarhLiteracy

Follow us on :

Follow Us