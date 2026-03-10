<p>Chandigarh: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chandigarh">Chandigarh</a> has achieved a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/literacy-rate">literacy rate</a> of 99.93 per cent, becoming a fully literate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/union-territory">Union Territory</a>, an official statement issued on Tuesday said.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eductaion-department">Education Department</a> of the Chandigarh Administration organised a felicitation ceremony for neo-literates under the ULLAS-Nav Saksharon ka Alankaran Samaroh to mark the achievement.</p>.<p>A neo-literate is an adult or adolescent who has recently acquired basic reading, writing, and numeracy skills, often through non-formal education or adult literacy programs.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/punjab">Punjab</a> Governor and Union Territory Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria attended the event as the chief guest, while Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad was the guest of honour.</p>.<p>Addressing the gathering, Kataria described the achievement as a historic moment for Chandigarh.</p>.<p>He said the success achieved under the ULLAS programme helped the city surpass the 95 per cent literacy benchmark set under the National Education Policy 2020.</p>.<p>With this accomplishment, Chandigarh has become the sixth state/Union Territory in the country and the second Union Territory to achieve full literacy, the statement said.</p>.<p>Kataria said Chandigarh’s literacy rate has increased from 93.7 per cent to 99.93 per cent, with 15,556 citizens participating in the programme and 14,711 clearing the literacy assessment.</p>.Kerala launches massive AI literacy drive targeting 6 lakh parents.<p>He also highlighted a rise in women’s literacy from 90.7 per cent to 99.89 per cent, describing it as a significant step towards <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/women-empowerment">women’s empowerment</a>.</p>.<p>The governor credited the achievement to the collective efforts of the Chandigarh Administration, Education Department, teachers, volunteers, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ngo">NGOs</a> and social organisations who worked tirelessly to reach non-literate citizens.</p>.<p>He also congratulated the neo-learners who gained both academic and digital literacy through the programme.</p>.<p>Emphasising that literacy is the beginning of lifelong learning, he said education will play a crucial role in achieving the vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047." He encouraged citizens to continue learning and contribute to building a knowledge-driven and progressive society.</p>