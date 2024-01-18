Chandigarh mayoral polls: It is BJP vs Cong-AAP

On Wednesday night, Chandigarh Congress president H S Lucky had moved the high court with a habeas corpus petition, claiming that the Chandigarh police was not allowing the Congress leaders to meet his party councillor Jasbir Singh Bunty and also that he had been 'detained' at his residence.

However, the bench of Justice Alok Jain dismissed the petition after the city police filed a status report, stating that the councillor had sought police security in the wake of the Chandigarh mayoral polls.