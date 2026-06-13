Day-light murder rocks Chandigarh; masked men flee after shooting cashier dead

<p>Chandigarh: Two masked men shot dead a 45-year-old pharmacy cashier in broad day light in the Sector 11 area here on Saturday, police said.</p>.<p>In CCTV footage of the incident, the two men were standing near the cash counter of the chemist shop. When one of them took out a semi-automatic pistol and fired thirteen rounds at the victim, Janki Das, standing near the cash counter, from very close range.</p>.<p>Das was a native of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=himachal%20pradesh">Himachal Pradesh</a> and was currently living in Dhanas here.</p>.<p>The assailants fled from the crime spot on a motorcycle as their third accomplice was waiting outside, the police said.</p>.<p>A few other customers are also seen present inside the shop at the time of the incident.</p>.Elderly man shot dead during morning walk in UP's Prayagraj; probe underway.<p>Notably, the main market area of Sector 11 has several chemist shops that see heavy footfall daily, as the place where the incident took place lies adjoining PGIMER here.</p>.<p>Briefing reporters outside the incident site, Chandigarh Deputy Inspector General of Police, Sumer Pratap Singh said the incident took place around 2:30 pm.</p>.<p>When asked if any extortion and gangster angle was being seen in the incident, Singh said, "Investigations are at a preliminary stage, and it is too soon to say anything, but we are exploring all angles" He said the shop owner had not received any threat, but still we are exploring all angles.</p>.<p>"We are making all efforts to nab the accused," he said. </p>