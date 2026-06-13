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Day-light murder rocks Chandigarh; masked men flee after shooting cashier dead

The assailants fled from the crime spot on a motorcycle as their third accomplice was waiting outside, the police said.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 14:08 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 14:08 IST
India NewsIndiaCrimeChandigarh

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