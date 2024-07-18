Ears chopped off in broad daylight: Muslim activist attacked by 20 men; blames land mafia

Adnan Ali Khan, a social activist from Muslim community was attacked by a group of men in Malerkotla town in Punjab on Wednesday, wherein one of his ears was chopped-off using a sharp weapon, The Indian Express reported.

Khan stated that the attackers had revolvers, swords and other sharp-edged weapons with them and there were at least 20 of them.

He has urged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and Punjab Police to give him security cover, as he feared threat to his life.

Khan had recently formed an organisation which goes by the name “Muslim Tiger Force”.

Blaming “Muslim land mafia” for the attack he stated that he has been speaking out against the mafia that have encroached on Waqf Board property in Punjab including mosques, burial grounds and others, and thus was made a target.

Khan alleged, “Recently I got a chunk of land vacated from encroachers in Raikot. That’s why I have been targeted. I have been requesting for long to Punjab CM and DGP to provide me security but no one bothered. I fear serious threat to my life.”

Khan also mentioned that he was present at a typist’s shop in the market of Malerkotla on Wednesday, when a group of at least 20 men, who were armed with weapons and swords attacked on him under broad daylight.

Khan said, “My one ear has been chopped and I have received 15 stitches. They wanted to kill me.” He further alleged that the local police was not registering the FIR under attempt to murder sections.

Thanking the crowd for taking him to the hospital, he also mentioned that he has requested the CM and DGP to take strict action against this Muslim land mafia who almost killed him.

Khan further said that because of local MLA’s pressure, the Malerkotla police is not putting serious charges like attempt to murder on the attackers.

“There are 15 stitches on my head and ear. I can’t hear properly as they pierced a sharp weapon in my ear,” Khan asserted.

Adnan Ali Khan had campaigned forCongress candidate Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who unsuccessfully contested from Sangrur seat in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

An FIR has been filed against six individuals named by Khan and their unidentified accomplices, said the Malerkotla DSP Gurdev Singh.

The DSP further said, “FIR sections have been put as per the initial medical report which says injuries were caused with blunt weapons. We will add attempt to murder later during further course of probe.”