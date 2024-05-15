'Harsh decision but can't ignore damage to party by AAP': Senior Congress leader Subhash Chawla joins BJP in Chandigarh

BJP nominee Tandon said, "The Chandigarh BJP has been further strengthened with the joining of Subhash, who has been the strongest pillar of the Chandigarh Congress. I have known him (Chawla) for 25 years and have interacted with him both at a political and personal levels," Tandon said, assuring the new joinee that he would 'find an important place in the heart of the world's largest political party'.

Polling for the lone Chandigarh parliamentary constituency will take place on June 1 in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections.