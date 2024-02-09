India's first 'Pizza ATM' at Chandigarh's Sukhna Lake, makes one in just 3 mins

A 3 sq. km. rainfed lake created in 1958, the Sukhna lake and its surroundings in Chandigarh is a picturesque beauty and one of the best tourist places to visit in the city.

To add to its tourism value, a new 'Pizza ATM' has been installed near the lake. First-of-its-kind in north India, the 'Pizza ATM' prepares pizzas in just three minutes, which was installed by the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO).

According to a report by The Indian Express, CITCO officials told that the pizza vending machine, which was installed last month, is the only functional one in the country.

Founder & CEO at iMatrix Group of Companies (iMatrix World Wide) Dr Rohit Shekhar Sharma, the licensee who runs the pizza vending machine, told the publication, "We got the concept of the 'Pizza ATM' from France. Since it was expensive, we decided to build the machine all by ourselves at our factory in Mohali."

Earlier the iMatrix World Wide had installed a similar machine at a Mumbai railway station after the Covid pandemic, but the response tapered, and the company had to shut down the kiosk.