Lok Sabha polls: Chandigarh to vote in one phase on June 1

The Lok Sabha elections in Chandigarh will be held in a single phase on June 1. Chandigarh has a single Lok Sabha constituency.

The state has 6,47,291 eligible voters.

Vote counting in Chandigarh will take place in June 4.

In 2019 General elections, the BJP candidate Kirron Kher had won the seat with 2,31,188 votes, and a margin of 10.3 per cent.

Kher was followed by Pawan Kumar Bansal from the Indian National Congress who won 1,84,218.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday. The first notification will be on March 20, and the first phase of the polls will kick off on April 19.

The other six phases will be on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19 and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.

(With PTI and DHNS inputs)