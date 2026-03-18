<p>Chandigarh: A massive fire broke out in a showroom in Sector 22 here, one of the busiest commercial zones of the city, on Wednesday, officials said. No casualty was reported.</p>.<p>It took around three hours and over 30 fire tenders to douse the flames, they said.</p>.<p>The fire initially broke out on the first floor of a photo lab shop and rapidly spread to the second floor. The showroom was completely gutted.</p>.Palam fire: Father-daughter duo jump from 3rd floor to save life; admitted to hospital.<p>An official said between 30 and 35 fire tenders were pressed into service.</p>.<p>Fire engines were also brought from Mohali (Punjab), Panchkula (Haryana) and the Air Force.</p>.<p>The official said there was some chemical in the shop which increased the intensity of the blaze.</p>.<p>Besides water, firefighting foam was also used to contain the inferno, said the official.</p>.<p>Earlier, smoke could be seen billowing out of the showroom while onlookers saw the blaze from a distance.</p>.<p>The Sector 22 market is a famous hub of mobile phones and other electronic items. There is a heavy footfall of customers every day in the market.</p>.<p>Besides leading mobile brands, the market also has mobile repair shops and mobile accessories. </p>