Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachandigarh

Massive fire in Sector 22 market in Chandigarh, over 30 fire tenders rushed

Fire engines were also brought from Mohali (Punjab), Panchkula (Haryana) and the Air Force.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 15:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 March 2026, 15:38 IST
India NewsChandigarhFire

Follow us on :

Follow Us