<p>Mohali: Police on Sunday used a water cannon on several teachers, who were protesting here over demands of regular appointment benefits, when they attempted to head towards the chief minister's residence in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chandigarh">Chandigarh</a>.</p><p>Under the banner of Special Cadre Teachers Front, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/punjab">Punjab</a>, protesters had given a call to 'gherao' the CM's residence.</p><p>However, a heavy police force was deployed at the Chandigarh-Mohali border point to prevent them from moving ahead towards Chandigarh. Barricades were also raised by police at the border point.</p>.Farmer outfits slam India-US trade deal, call for large-scale protests on February 12.<p>As soon as teachers including women teachers climbed the barricades, police used a water cannon against them.</p><p>A protesting teacher, Anubhav Gupta, claimed that one of the teachers suffered an injury to his hand.</p><p>The protesting teachers said over 12,000 temporary teachers were given appointment letters for regular jobs in 2023 by the AAP government.</p><p>However, the benefits of the regular appointments have not been given yet, they claimed.</p><p>They demanded that the state government should implement the pay scale for the special cadre teachers and service rules under the policy for welfare of adhoc, contractual, temporary teachers.</p><p>They also demanded that implementation of the old pension scheme, medical reimbursement, group insurance scheme, ex-gratia grant gratuity, mobile allowance, child care leave, etc.</p><p>They also demanded that the service period of special cadre teachers should be increased from 58 years to 65 years.</p>