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Puppy dies after being thrown into burning tandoor in Chandigarh; case registered

The complainant said that while returning home at around 1.40 am on Friday, he saw an unidentified man carrying a puppy near the Sampark Centre in the Bhapu Dham Colony area.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 02:31 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 02:31 IST
India NewsCrimeChandigarhAnimal cruelty

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