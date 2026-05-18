Puppy dies after being thrown into burning tandoor in Chandigarh; case registered

<p>Chandigarh: Police have registered a case following the death of a puppy after an unidentified man allegedly threw it in a burning tandoor outside a dhaba here, officials said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Based on the complaint of a local resident who was returning home from Sector 26 grain market, where he works, at the time of the incident, the police lodged an FIR under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal) of the BNS, they said.</p>.<p>The complainant said that while returning home at around 1.40 am on Friday, he saw an unidentified man carrying a puppy near the Sampark Centre in the Bhapu Dham Colony area. As the suspect reached the dhaba, he allegedly threw the puppy into the burning tandoor kept outside and fled.</p>.11-year-old falls into burning tandoor after punishment for eating rasgullas in Uttar Pradesh.<p>According to the FIR, though the complainant managed to pull the puppy out, it had already died.</p>.<p>Police said they have some inputs and are working on those.</p>