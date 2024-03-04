Chandigarh Deputy Mayor polls: BJP's Kuljit Singh Sandhu wins senior deputy mayor post in re-elections

BJP's Kuljit Singh Sandhu won post of senior deputy mayor in re-elections in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

The BJP bagged 19 votes while Congress and AAP together managed to get 16 votes. One vote was declared invalid.

The re-elections for the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation were held today after the Supreme Court on February 20 overturned the January 30 results of the Chandigarh mayoral poll in which the BJP candidate had emerged an unlikely winner.

Congress councillors Gurpreet Singh Gabi and Nirmala Devi were the candidates for the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, respectively.

More to follow...

(With PTI inputs)