The 'closure' that uncovered a Rs 590-crore bank fraud in Chandigarh

At least four accused, including managerial staff, are alleged to have siphoned off the funds. The scale of the fraud even surpasses IDFC’s third-quarter net profit, which stood at Rs 503 crore.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 23:55 IST
Published 26 February 2026, 23:55 IST
India NewsChandigarhIDFC First Bank

