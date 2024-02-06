Who is Anil Masih, the Chandigarh poll presiding officer mired in controversy

As the tussle over the Chandigarh mayoral polls rages, presiding officer Anil Masih has found himself in the thick of things.

He's facing the heat in the ballot tampering row.

Masih has been accused of "tampering" with some ballot papers during the January 30 mayoral polls which led to eight votes being declared invalid.

BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar defeated AAP's Kuldeep Kumar to the mayor's post, polling 16 votes against his rival's 12.

As per media reports, Masih joined the Bharatiya Janata Party a few years back and has been regular at all party events since.

In October 2022, he was nominated as a councilor in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House, after which he gained a reputation in the party.

As per a report in The Indian Express, Masih was in line for the BJP ticket for Chandigarh civic polls in December 2021 from Ward number 13. However, after around a year, he became one of the nine councilors in the general house of the Chandigarh MC.

An active member of the BJP minority wing, he was appointed as the general secretary of the minority morcha in 2021, reported Hindustan Times.

The ongoing controversy that Masih has found himself neck-deep in is not his first. Back in 2018, he had reportedly been barred from the Church of North India (CNI) owing to his offensive remarks at a community meeting. However, he was reinstated by the Bishop of CNI two years later.