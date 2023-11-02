JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Chandrababu Naidu admitted in Hyderabad hospital for screening, treatment

Naidu was admitted in AIG Hospital, Gachibowli, Hyderabad where he is undergoing some medical tests. The results of these tests are expected on Friday after which further decisions will be taken about his treatment.
Last Updated 02 November 2023, 17:25 IST

Follow Us

Hyderabad: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday was admitted in a corporate hospital in Hyderabad for a health checkup and further treatment, party sources said.

Naidu was admitted in AIG Hospital, Gachibowli, Hyderabad where he is undergoing some medical tests. The results of these tests are expected on Friday after which further decisions will be taken about his treatment.

“Based on these medical tests’ results, it will be determined whether he (Naidu) will return home or stay in the hospital,” the party source told PTI.

At first, the former CM would consult doctors on a skin allergy after which he will be treated for cataract and other health issues. An overall body checkup will also be done.

Naidu came out after 53 days in detention in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, after he was granted temporary medical bail granted by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in the Skill Development Corporation Scam case.

He received a warm welcome at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 November 2023, 17:25 IST)
India NewsChandrababu Naidu

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT