<p>New Delhi: The change of guard ceremony will shift to a new timing, from 8 am, beginning this Saturday, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Droupadi%20Murmu">President</a>'s office has said.</p>.<p>The ceremony is a military tradition held every week (on Saturday) to enable a fresh group of the President’s Bodyguard (PBG) to take charge.</p>.Rashtrapati Bhavan's Amrit Udyan open for public from February 3 to March 31.<p>"The change of guard ceremony, which takes place every Saturday at the forecourt of the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rashtrapati%20Bhavan"> Rashtrapati Bhavan</a>, will shift to a new timing, ie, from 08:00 am to 09:00 am from this Saturday (March 7, 2026)," it said in a statement.</p>.<p>The PBG, raised in 1773, is the seniormost regiment of the Indian Army. It is a regiment carrying out ceremonial duties for the President of India.</p>.<p>The PBG personnel are excellent horsemen, capable tank men and paratroopers. </p>