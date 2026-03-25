<p>New Delhi: Both Houses of Parliament will not meet over the weekend as decided earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kiren-rijiju">Kiren Rijiju</a> informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Parliament had not met last Thursday and Friday due to festivals and it was decided that the two Houses will meet on March 28 and 29, Saturday and Sunday respectively.</p>.<p>Rijiju said members suggested in business advisory committees of the respective Houses that Parliament should not sit over the weekend.</p>.Govt hints at early end to Budget session amid state poll campaigning.<p>Now Parliament will not meet on Thursday on account of Ram Navami and March 31 to observe Mahavir Jayanti.</p>.<p>He said the session will continue till April 2 according to the original calendar announced before the session commenced in the last week of January.</p>.<p>He also said there will be no private members' business in the second part of Friday and the government agenda will be taken up.</p>