Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Change of plan: Now Parliament not to meet on weekend

Rijiju said members suggested in business advisory committees of the respective Houses that Parliament should not sit over the weekend.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 12:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 March 2026, 12:18 IST
India NewsParliamentLok SabhaRajya SabhaKiren Rijiju

Follow us on :

Follow Us