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'Changed the course of politics': Jairam Ramesh on Palkhivala's letter to Indira Gandhi rubbishing 1975 verdict

In June 1975, Justice Jagmohan Lal Sinha of the Allahabad High Court declared Indira Gandhi's 1971 election from Rae Bareli void due to electoral malpractice.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 10:08 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 10:08 IST
India NewsCongressIndiaIndia PoliticsJairam RameshIndira Gandhi

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