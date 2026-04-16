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'Chankaya would've been startled by your political shrewdness': Priyanka Gandhi to Amit Shah

During a Constitutional amendment debate in the Lok Sabha, Priyanka Gandhi accused the government of 'duping' people.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 16:26 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 16:26 IST
India NewsAmit ShahPriyanka GandhiParliamentLok Sabha

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