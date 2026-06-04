'Chaos the new normal': Cockroach Janta Party wants Modi govt to make example out of Dharmendra Pradhan

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=cockroach%20janta%20party">Cockroach Janta Party </a>(CJP) on Thursday questioned the Modi government’s choices for education sector offices following series of paper leaks and data breaches, saying that one with scientific temper and competence should be chosen over those who claim they will do research on Ganga water and face allegations of plagiarism and holding fake degrees.</p><p>The remarks came as the CJP ratcheted up its demand for resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=neet">NEET </a>and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=cbse">CBSE </a>row followed by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/iit-roorkee-admits-flaws-in-cloud-storage-linked-to-jee-advanced-results-portal-after-teens-discovery-4026466">IIT Roorkee</a>’s admission on data leak after a cyber-security researcher flagged that personal and exam-related data of candidates were publicly accessible online.</p><p>It also demanded that the government should publicise the list of data leaks that happened in the country and who benefitted from it.</p><p>After paying their tributes to a NEET aspirant who died by suicide, CJP chief spokesperson Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka told a press conference that accountability need to be fixed for the lapses in education sector that led to the NEET-UG paper leak and the CBSE On Screen Marking (OSM) row as also the latest episode in IIT Roorkee.</p><p>“What India is witnessing is a systemic failure destroying the mental health, privacy, dignity, and futures of lakhs of students. Paper leaks, student deaths, data breaches, portal failures, and evaluation chaos have become the new normal under the current Education Ministry, and no one has been held accountable,” they said.</p>.Scribe, filmmaker, management consultant: Cockroach Janta Party names new faces ahead of Delhi protest.<p>Asked why leaks were happening, Das said the question is what kind of people are appointed and their competence level. “We need to analyse who all were appointed... We need people with scientific temper and competence. We don’t want to see the head of an institution come out and say they will do research on Ganga water,” he said.</p><p>Ranka said the series of incidents in the past two weeks showed that the government does not have the capability to run the system, which is collapsing. “What kind of competency do those who are running the system have?... We have an incompetent Education Minister... Prime Minister Narendra Modi should sack him because the future of students is at stake,” he said.</p><p>He said the action against Pradhan will serve as a notice to the next Education Minister.</p><p>Asked about the June 6 protest, Das and Ranka reiterated that the CJP has called for a "peaceful" demonstration in accordance with law. They urged Delhi Police to take cognizance of videos that claim there will be violence during their protest and take action.</p><p>Expressing hope that they would get permission to hold the protest on June 6 when CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke returns to India, Das said, "papers of police recruitment tests were also leaked in UP and Rajasthan. So this protest is also for Delhi Police personnel. They should give permission." </p>