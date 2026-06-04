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'Chaos the new normal': Cockroach Janta Party wants Modi govt to make example out of Dharmendra Pradhan

The CJP ratcheted up its demand for resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET and CBSE row followed by IIT Roorkee’s admission on data leak.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 11:00 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 11:00 IST
India NewsIndiaNEETCBSEDharmendra PradhanCockroach Janta Party

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