Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Chastity to be seen from lens of dignity, privacy': Supreme Court upholds conviction of man threatening to leak woman's bathing video

The appellant, Vijayakumar had threatened to upload a private video of his former partner bathing naked on Facebook, which the court ruled amounted to imputing unchastity to a woman.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 16:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 May 2026, 16:29 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us