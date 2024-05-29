Home
Chaudhary Charan Singh's Death Anniversary: Political leaders pay tribute to former PM

On the occasion of Chaudhary Charan Singh's death anniversary, several political leaders paid tribute to the former Prime Minister, acknowledging his enduring contributions to the welfare of farmers and rural communities in India. Charan Singh's enduring legacy as a champion for the rural population and his unwavering dedication to improving the lives of farmers have profoundly impacted our society.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 09:13 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary at Kisan Ghat, Delhi.

Credit: X/@VPIndia

Dhankar was joined by Jayant Chaudhary - RLD chief and grandson of Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Credit: X/@VPIndia

National spokesperson RLD party, Bhupender Chaudhary along with the party workers are seen offering their rich tributes to Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Credit: X/@bhupenderc19

Dhankar also greeted the RLD party workers who thronged at Delhi's Kisan Ghat to offer their tributes.

Credit: X/@VPIndia

Dhankar is seen speaking to people at Kisan Ghat in New Delhi.

Credit: X/@VPIndia

Published 29 May 2024, 09:13 IST
India NewsJagdeep DhankharIndian Politics

