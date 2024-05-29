Chaudhary Charan Singh's Death Anniversary: Political leaders pay tribute to former PM

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary at Kisan Ghat, Delhi.
Dhankar was joined by Jayant Chaudhary - RLD chief and grandson of Chaudhary Charan Singh.
National spokesperson RLD party, Bhupender Chaudhary along with the party workers are seen offering their rich tributes to Chaudhary Charan Singh.
Dhankar also greeted the RLD party workers who thronged at Delhi's Kisan Ghat to offer their tributes.
Dhankar is seen speaking to people at Kisan Ghat in New Delhi.
Published 29 May 2024, 09:13 IST