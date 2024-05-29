Chaudhary Charan Singh's Death Anniversary: Political leaders pay tribute to former PM

On the occasion of Chaudhary Charan Singh's death anniversary, several political leaders paid tribute to the former Prime Minister, acknowledging his enduring contributions to the welfare of farmers and rural communities in India. Charan Singh's enduring legacy as a champion for the rural population and his unwavering dedication to improving the lives of farmers have profoundly impacted our society.