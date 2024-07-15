Cheap politics: Congress slams BJP over its 'Rahul encourages violence against PM' remark

Hitting back at the BJP, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "Cheap politics should not be played on the issue of security of leaders. The Congress party lost Mahatma ji to Right Wing terrorists. We lost two prime ministers at the hands of terrorists. We lost our entire Chhattisgarh leadership to Left Wing terrorists, under the watch of the BJP government."

Prime Minister Modi and the entire BJP has been instigating people against the leadership of the Congress party by "spreading vitriolic" lies against Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and the entire family, he alleged.