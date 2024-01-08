Checks on Boeing 737 Max 9 planes completed satisfactorily: DGCA

India's airline regulator DGCA has issued a statement saying that checks have been performed on all Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft in the country to satisfaction.

The regulator had asked all Indian airline operators to conduct "the operation and proper closing of all over wing emergency exits by 7.1.2024" after one of "Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft was involved in an incident on 5th January 2024 of an in-flight departure of a mid-cabin door plug".

"These checks have been satisfactorily performed on the fleet of operational fleet of Boeing B737-8 Max aircraft by Air India Express (4), Spicejet (8) and Akasa (20). Akasa Air fleet includes one B737-8200 aircraft which has a mid-cabin door on which the operational check has also been completed satisfactorily,(sic)" the DGCA statement said.