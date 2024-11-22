Home
10 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

With this incident, bodies of 207 Naxalites have been recovered so far this year following separate encounters in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region comprising seven districts, including Sukma, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 06:08 IST

Comments

Bodies of 10 Naxalites have been recovered from the spot so far, he said.

Besides, a cache of weapons, including an INSAS rifle, an AK-47 rifle and a Self Loading Rifle (SLR), were also seized, he said.

The search operation by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is still underway in the area, he added.

With this incident, bodies of 207 Naxalites have been recovered so far this year following separate encounters in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region comprising seven districts, including Sukma, police said.

Published 22 November 2024, 06:08 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhSukmaNaxals

