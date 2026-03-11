<p>New Delhi: In a remarkable success of the government's fight against Naxalism, 108 hardened Maoists carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 3.95 crore on their heads surrendered in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Chhattisgarh">Chhattisgarh</a> on Wednesday, officials said.</p>.<p>Thirty-seven <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maoist">Maoists</a> from Bijapur, 30 in Dantewada, 18 in Sukma, 16 in Bastar, four in Narayanpur and three in Kanker -- all from the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee -- have laid down their arms before the forces, they said.</p>.Maharashtra: Jawan killed in Abujmarh jungles during encounter with Naxals .<p>Among the surrendered guerrillas, six were divisional commanders carrying a reward of eight lakh each, officials said.</p>.<p>Security forces have also seized a huge pile of arms based on the information shared by the surrendered Maoists, they added.</p>.<p>Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set a deadline of March 31, 2026, for the complete removal of Naxalism from the country.</p>