india chhattisgarh

108 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh

Among the surrendered guerrillas, six were divisional commanders carrying a reward of eight lakh each, officials said.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 07:33 IST
Published 11 March 2026, 07:33 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhNaxals

