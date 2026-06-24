11 juveniles escape from observation home in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur city

<p>Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh): Eleven juveniles escaped from a government-run observation home in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district on Tuesday after allegedly taking advantage of heavy rains and a power outage, officials said.</p>.<p>The incident took place around 7.30 pm at the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/juvenile"> juvenile</a> observation home located under Gandhi Nagar police station limits in Ambikapur city, the district's headquarters, said Manish Kushwaha, House Father (caregiver and supervisor) of the facility.</p>.<p>Police have set up checkpoints across the city and launched searches at railway stations, bus stands and other locations to trace the underage inmates.</p>.<p>The minors in conflict with law had returned to their rooms after dinner, while some were watching television when heavy rains accompanied by thunder started, leading to a power failure in the area, he said.</p>.Two juveniles held for pelting stones at train with Mohan Bhagwat onboard, search on for third teen.<p>Taking advantage of the situation, 11 of the inmates allegedly removed a window and escaped from the facility, he said.</p>.<p>The escapees belonged to Surguja, Surajpur and Korea districts and had been lodged at the facility in connection with various criminal offences, including theft, rape and murder, the official said.</p>.<p>Some of them had been admitted recently, while others had been staying at the home for a longer period, he said.</p>.<p>According to Kushwaha, one of the escapees is believed to be a habitual offender from Ambikapur against whom several criminal cases are registered at different police stations.</p>.<p>He suspected this juvenile offender may have persuaded the others to execute the escape plan.</p>.<p>Police and senior officials have been informed about the incident, and families of the juveniles are being contacted, he said.</p>.<p>On receiving information about the incident, police set up checkpoints across the city and launched searches at railway stations, bus stands and other locations for the escapees.</p>.<p>Teams from police and the observation home administration have been conducting a search operation to trace the inmates, he added. </p>