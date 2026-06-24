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Homeindiachhattisgarh

11 juveniles escape from observation home in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur city

Police have set up checkpoints across the city and launched searches at railway stations, bus stands and other locations to trace the underage inmates.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 20:49 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 20:49 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhJuvenileescape

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