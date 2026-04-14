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11 workers killed, 22 injured as boiler explodes at Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh

According to the SP, four of the workers were killed on the spot, while the seven others succumbed to injuries at hospitals.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 14:20 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 14:20 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhExplosionpower plant

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