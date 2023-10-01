Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

2 brothers killed in SUV-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

The accident took place late Saturday night on National Highway no. 130 (Katghora-Ambikapur road) near Tanakhar village.
Last Updated 01 October 2023, 09:21 IST

Follow Us

Two brothers were killed when a trailer truck collided with their Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place late Saturday night on National Highway no. 130 (Katghora-Ambikapur road) near Tanakhar village, they said.

The victims were heading from their native place in neighbouring Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district to Bilaspur to pick up their father, a police official said.

The truck collided with the SUV, leaving the duo dead on the spot, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Gyan Dubey and Prem Dubey, in the age group of 22 to 25 years, the official said.

After the accident, the truck driver fled from the spot along with his vehicle, he said.

Efforts were on to trace the truck driver, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 October 2023, 09:21 IST)
India NewsChhattisgarhAccident

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT