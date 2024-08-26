25 Naxalites, including 5 with total bounty of Rs 28 lakh, surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

"The two women, Shambati Madkam (23) and Jyoti Punem (27), and Mahesh Telam were active in company no. 2 of the Maoists and carried rewards of Rs 8 lakh each on their heads. Madkam was active in the movement since 2012 and was allegedly involved in the 2020 Minpa ambush in Sukma in which 17 personnel lost their lives. She was also involved in the Tekalgudem (Bijapur) attack in which 22 security personnel were killed in 2021," said Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav.