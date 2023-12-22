3 dead, 16 injured as bus hits overturned truck in Chhattisgarh's Balod

Balod: Three persons were killed and 16 others suffered injuries after a passenger bus collided with a truck that had overturned along the road in Balod distrct in Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said.

The private bus hit the rear end of the truck at Markatola Ghat on national highway number 30 under Purur police station limits, a senior official said.

"The bus was heading from Dhamtari to Kanker. The driver lost control and hit the truck that had overturned by the road on Thursday night. Three men, identified as Sanjay Rakhate and Lalit Sahu, both from Dhamtari, and Mehandi Khan of Abhanpur, died. Sixteen persons are injured," he said.