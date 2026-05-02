3 DRG personnel killed, 1 injured as IED goes off during demining operation in Chhattisgarh

<p>Kanker: Three personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), including an inspector, were killed and another jawan was injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off while they were trying to neutralise it in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said.</p>.<p>This was the first blast incident linked to Naxalite activity in the state since the country was declared free from armed Maoists on March 31.</p>.Raipur : Chhattisgarh Secures Top Position in the Nation for ensuring e-KYC Compliance of MNREGA Workers’.<p>The explosion occurred in a forest area under Chhotebethiya police station limits, near the Narayanpur district border, when a DRG team was conducting a demining operation to locate and defuse IEDs planted earlier by Naxalites, a police official said.</p>.<p>During the operation, the security personnel detected an IED. However, the explosive went off while they were in the process of defusing it, seriously injuring four personnel, he said.</p>.<p>Inspector Sukhram Vatti, constable Krishna Komra and constable Sanjay Gadhpale succumbed to their injuries on the spot, the official said.</p>.<p>Another injured constable, Parmanand Komra, is undergoing treatment and receiving necessary medical care, he said.</p>.IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Raipur after passenger falls unconscious onboard.<p>Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattilingam said, based on inputs from surrendered Maoist cadres and other intelligence over the past few months, security forces had recovered and neutralised hundreds of IEDs planted earlier by Naxalites across the Bastar range, comprising seven districts, including Kanker.</p>.<p>"However, in today's unfortunate incident, the IED accidentally exploded while the Kanker district police team was trying to defuse it, resulting in the death of three personnel and serious injuries to one," he said. </p>