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3 DRG personnel killed, 1 injured as IED goes off during demining operation in Chhattisgarh

During the operation, the security personnel detected an IED. However, the explosive went off while they were in the process of defusing it, seriously injuring four personnel, he said.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 10:20 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 10:20 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhblastIED

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