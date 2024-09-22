3 women among 4 wanted Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Dantewada: Three women Naxalites and a male cadre, carrying a collective reward of Rs 20 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, police said.

With this, 872 Naxalites, including 197 carrying bounty, have so far quit violence in the district under the 'Lon Varratu' (term coined in local Gondi dialect which means return to your home/village) campaign launched in June 2020, they said.

In the latest case, the four cadres, including a couple, turned themselves in before senior police officials in Dantewada, citing disappointment with the "hollow" and "inhuman" Maoist ideology and infighting within the outlawed outfit, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said.