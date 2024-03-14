3 workers from West Bengal died after falling off bridge in Chhattisgarh

Dhamtari: Three workers hailing from West Bengal were killed after their motorcycle hit the railing of a bridge and they fell into a dry canal in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Wednesday evening under Sihawa police station limits when the three men were heading on the two-wheeler from Bhothli Bodra village towards Sankra village, a police official said.

They were engaged in the work of laying high tension electricity lines in the area and resided in Bhothli Bodra village, he said.