Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

30 Naxalites shot dead by security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region

The gunfight broke out at around 1 pm in the forest of Abhujmaad on the Narayanpur-Dantewada inter-district border when a joint team of security personnel was out on anti-Naxal operation
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 14:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 12:16 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhEncounterBastarNaxalites

Follow us on :

Follow Us