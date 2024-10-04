30 Naxalites shot dead by security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region

<p>Dantewada: Around 30 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Friday, a senior police official said.</p>.<p>The gunfight broke out at around 1 pm in the forest of Abhujmaad on the Narayanpur-Dantewada inter-district border when a joint team of security personnel was out on anti-Naxal operation, he said.</p>.Chhattisgarh: Security forces bust Naxalite camp in Sukma; recover explosives.<p>Earlier after the guns fell silent, bodies of seven Naxalites along with a cache of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and one SLR (self-loading rifle), were recovered from the encounter spot, the official said.</p>.<p>A search operation was still underway in the area, he added.</p>