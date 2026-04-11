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5-year-old girl raped, stuffed inside sack, dumped near well in Chhattisgarh's Durg; accused held

The incident took place under Utai police station limits on Friday afternoon when the victim, after returning home from school, went to a nearby shop to buy chocolates, the official said.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 10:45 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 10:45 IST
India NewsCrimeChhattisgarhrape

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