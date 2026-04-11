5-year-old girl raped, stuffed inside sack, dumped near well in Chhattisgarh's Durg; accused held

<p>Durg: A five-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped allegedly by a man who later put her in a sack and dumped her near a well in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chhattisgarh">Chhattisgarh's </a>Durg district, a police official said on Saturday.</p><p>The incident took place under Utai police station limits on Friday afternoon when the victim, after returning home from school, went to a nearby shop to buy chocolates, the official said.</p><p>Accused Dhaneshwar Sahu (35), who was present at the shop, lured the child to his house on the pretext of giving her chocolates, he said.</p><p>"When the girl did not return home for a long time, her family members and local villagers launched a search. After a two-hour-long effort, two youths from the village spotted movement inside a sack near a well. Upon opening the sack, the minor was found inside with her mouth gagged with a pillow cover. She was in a state of shock," he said.</p>.Raipur : AI-Led Education will Position Chhattisgarh as a Hub of Knowledge, Skills and Innovation: Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai.<p>The girl's medical examination confirmed rape, following which the accused was arrested, Patan area Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Anoop Lakra said. Her condition is now stable, he added.</p><p>A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has collected evidence from the spot, Lakra informed.</p><p>The incident sparked a massive outcry as angry villagers surrounded the local police station demanding capital punishment for the accused.</p><p>The situation was later brought under control after police pacified them, the official said.</p><p>Further probe into the matter is underway, Lakra added. </p>