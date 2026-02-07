Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

51 Naxalites with Rs 1.61 crore reward surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division

The surrendered cadres include 34 women.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 12:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 12:49 IST
India NewsBastarNaxalites

Follow us on :

Follow Us