6 Naxals including 'deputy commander' killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh

The slain 'deputy commander' of Maoists' PLGA platoon no. 10 Punem Nagesh was instrumental in carrying out several deadly attacks on security forces in the past.

"The gunfight took place at around 8 am in jungles along the Talperu river near Chipurbhatti village under Basaguda police station area, when a joint team of security personnel was conducting an anti-Naxal operation," Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of cadres belonging to Maoists PLGA platoons no. 9 and 10, who were involved in the murder of three civilians near Basaguda during the Holi festival celebrated on Monday, he said.

The personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force's 229th and 168th battalions and 205th and 210th battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action- an elite unit of CRPF) were involved in the operation, the police officer said.

The patrolling team came under fire near the Talperu river, he said, adding that the exchange of fire continued for about an hour after which bodies of six Naxalites were recovered from the spot.

Security personnel found arms and ammunition from the spot of the encounter.