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7 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bastar hours before Centre-set deadline for LWE eradication

The cadres, who carried a cumulative bounty of Rs 9 lakh, gave up arms under the police's "Poona Margem (from rehabilitation to social reintegration) rehabilitation initiative.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 09:57 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 09:57 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhMaoistBastarNaxal

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