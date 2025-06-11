<p>Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has issued fresh postings to eight Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and deployed them on the anti-Naxal operations duty in the state, officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The development comes after Akash Girepunje, the additional superintendent of police (ASP-Konta division) in Sukma district, lost his life in a Naxal-planted IED blast on Monday.</p>.<p>All the eight transferred IPS officers, belonging to the 2021 batch, were posted as city superintendents of police (CSP) in different districts, a government official said, adding the state home department issued the transfer order on Tuesday.</p>.ASP killed, 2 other cops injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma.<p>As per the order, Surguja CSP Rohit Kumar Shah has been posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (anti-Naxal operations) in Sukma district, and CSP Jagdalpur (Bastar district) Udit Pushkar as ASP (anti-Naxal operations) in Dantewada district.</p>.<p>Korba CSP Ravindra Kumar Meena and Raipur CSP Aman Kumar Raman Kumar Jha have been posted as ASPs (anti-Naxal operations) Bijapur district.</p>.<p>CSP Jagdalpur Akash Shrishrimal will be ASP (anti-Naxal operations) Bhanupratappur in Kanker district, it said.</p>.<p>CSP Civil Lines Raipur Ajay Kumar and CSP Bilaspur Akshay Pramod Sabadra have been posted as ASPs (anti-Naxal operations) in Narayanpur district.</p>.<p>Besides, Raigarh CSP Akash Kumar Shukla has been posted as ASP (anti-Naxal operations), Special Task Force, Baghera in Durg district.</p>.<p>On Monday, ASP Girepunje was killed and two other police officers were injured after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded at a stone quarry near Dondra village in Sukma district.</p>