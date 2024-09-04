9 Naxalites killed in Dantewada encounter carried Rs 59 lakh bounty

Dantewada: The nine Naxalites killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Tuesday were high-value cadres carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 59 lakh, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

Of them, Randhir from the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, the strongest Maoist formation, carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh. He is the second DKSZC member killed in an encounter with security personnel this year, the official said.