9 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur/ Raipur: Nine Naxalites, including three women, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in a forest along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, state's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said.

This is the second major strike on Naxalites by security forces in 15 days.

Sharma, in a video statement, termed it as a major success in the anti-Naxal operation in the state.

According to police, the latest gunfight took place at around 6 am in the forest between Tekmeta and Kakur villages in Abhujmad area, considered as a stronghold of Naxalites, when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

The operation was launched on Monday night and the encounter took place in the Abhujmad area on the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts on Tuesday morning, said Deputy CM Sharma, who also holds Home portfolio.

"Nine Naxalites, including three women, were gunned down and their bodies have been recovered. No harm was reported to security personnel in the face-off," he said.