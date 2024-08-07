After decade-long wait, Chhattisgarh to get its 4th tiger reserve

During the hearing on the PIL in the HC on July 15 this year, the division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal said “it appears that the state was granted time on March 27 and April 23, 2024, twice to inform this court regarding the stand of the state for declaring the area as a Tiger Reserve. As prayed, four weeks and no further time is granted to the state counsel”, Dubey said quoting the court order.