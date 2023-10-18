News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Amit Shah to address public meetings in tribal region in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

The region is part of the state's 20 assembly seats which will go to polls in the first phase on November 7.
Last Updated 18 October 2023, 08:15 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah will address public meetings in Jagdalpur and Kondagaon, both parts of tribal-dominated Bastar region, on Thursday as the BJP intensifies its poll campaign in Chhattisgarh.

The region is part of the state's 20 assembly seats which will go to polls in the first phase on November 7.

The remainder 70 seats are scheduled to go to the polls on November 17.

The Congress had swept the tribal region in 2018 as it won all 12 seats in Bastar, as it came back to power in the state after 15 years.

The BJP is making a determined push to change its fortunes in the naxal-hit region.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 October 2023, 08:15 IST)
India NewsAmit ShahIndian PoliticsChhattisgarhAssembly Election 2023Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT